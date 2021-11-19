Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Loop Capital from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $218.89 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $97.92 and a 1-year high of $222.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.68.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total value of $1,389,797.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,022.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.12, for a total transaction of $2,671,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,705,116.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,488 shares of company stock worth $10,375,864 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.