Wilmington (LON:WIL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $213.75

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 213.75 ($2.79) and traded as high as GBX 232 ($3.03). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 232 ($3.03), with a volume of 1,074 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 226.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 213.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.95. The company has a market cap of £203.18 million and a P/E ratio of -44.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Wilmington’s previous dividend of $2.10. Wilmington’s payout ratio is -0.40%.

Wilmington plc provides data information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training, qualifications, and complementary data and information services to individuals and firms that are operating in regulated markets and jurisdictions, as well as to risk and compliance officers.

