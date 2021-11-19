Wincanton plc Plans Dividend of GBX 4 (LON:WIN)

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) announced a dividend on Friday, November 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of WIN opened at GBX 393 ($5.13) on Friday. Wincanton has a 1-year low of GBX 230.59 ($3.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 470 ($6.14). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 369.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 405.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £489.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32,880.00, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Get Wincanton alerts:

In other Wincanton news, insider Mihiri Jayaweera purchased 4,000 shares of Wincanton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.61) per share, for a total transaction of £14,120 ($18,447.87).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WIN shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on shares of Wincanton in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Wincanton in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Wincanton Company Profile

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Wincanton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wincanton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.