Windsor Group LTD Acquires 9,123 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 55.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Windsor Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.84. 36,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,018. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.02 and its 200-day moving average is $153.31. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.82 and a fifty-two week high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.