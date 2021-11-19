Windsor Group LTD Buys 1,649 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 2.6% of Windsor Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $12,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,549,000 after purchasing an additional 61,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,787,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,942,000 after purchasing an additional 97,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,475,000 after purchasing an additional 129,655 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,595,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,593,000 after purchasing an additional 108,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,667,000 after buying an additional 201,748 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $286.31 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $211.40 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.64.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

