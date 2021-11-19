Windsor Group LTD Decreases Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Windsor Group LTD cut its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNA Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at $618,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,914,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,890,000 after purchasing an additional 347,195 shares during the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SKY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,404. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $29.24 and a 52 week high of $81.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 2.13.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $615,094.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

