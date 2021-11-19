Windsor Group LTD Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Windsor Group LTD cut its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,224 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of Windsor Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.83. 4,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,830. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $42.71 and a 12 month high of $54.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.63.

