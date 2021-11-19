Windsor Group LTD Grows Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Windsor Group LTD raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,478 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises 4.2% of Windsor Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Windsor Group LTD owned about 0.16% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $19,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $116.11 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $83.36 and a 12-month high of $115.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.30 and its 200-day moving average is $103.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

