Windsor Group LTD Grows Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Windsor Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 330,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 517.9% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 148,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after buying an additional 124,287 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 89,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.10. 598,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.56.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.