Windsor Group LTD Has $1.31 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 745,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,689,000 after buying an additional 36,102 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 65,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 27,247 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 11,991 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.94. 7,832,220 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.16 and its 200 day moving average is $76.06. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.