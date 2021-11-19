Windsor Group LTD Has $17.79 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Windsor Group LTD grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 3.7% of Windsor Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $17,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 470.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,078,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,848,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434,002 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,043.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,980,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922,687 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,826 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,284,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,945,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,179,000 after acquiring an additional 537,671 shares during the last quarter.

BSV opened at $81.40 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.20 and a one year high of $82.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.06.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

