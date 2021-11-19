Windsor Group LTD Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD owned 0.41% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 101,760.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCCI stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.01. 56,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,152. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.10. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $36.29. The company has a market cap of $822.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $123.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HCCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

