Windsor Group LTD Has $5.93 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Windsor Group LTD trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,331 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Windsor Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Windsor Group LTD owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $5,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $713,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 39.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 12,154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.33. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,489. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.38. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $60.15 and a 12-month high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

