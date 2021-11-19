Windsor Group LTD Increases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in Danaher by 122.1% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth $3,075,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 25,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in Danaher by 21.9% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total value of $1,487,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 694,908 shares of company stock worth $214,929,432 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $8.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $320.87. 30,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.58.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.36.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

