Windsor Group LTD Increases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,652 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.43. 52,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,423,958. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

