Windsor Group LTD Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Windsor Group LTD trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,062 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Windsor Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Windsor Group LTD owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $29,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 86,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 281,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $952,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $121.62 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $91.27 and a one year high of $123.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.96 and its 200 day moving average is $116.53.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

