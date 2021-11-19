Windsor Group LTD Purchases 10,966 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 80,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $52.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,966,461. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.93. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $293.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

