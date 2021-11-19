Windsor Group LTD Purchases 316 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of Windsor Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,592 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,087 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,054 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,602,000 after buying an additional 1,345,871 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 231.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,075,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,372,000 after buying an additional 751,304 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $431.67. 85,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,077,927. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $325.41 and a 1-year high of $432.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $413.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.46.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

