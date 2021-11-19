Windsor Group LTD Purchases 4,850 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Windsor Group LTD grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.2% of Windsor Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,219.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 197,788 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 192,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,080,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,067,000 after purchasing an additional 123,983 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $1,450,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VXUS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.20. 9,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,024,673. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $56.81 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.96 and its 200 day moving average is $65.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.