Windsor Group LTD Raises Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Windsor Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,818,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 217,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,471,000 after purchasing an additional 19,042 shares during the last quarter.

IUSB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.09. 787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,125. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.39. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $52.48 and a 52 week high of $54.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

