Windsor Group LTD Sells 22,030 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Windsor Group LTD reduced its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 75.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,030 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD owned about 0.05% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 226.0% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter worth $66,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 406.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the second quarter valued at about $123,000.

NYSEARCA:OIH traded down $8.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.39. 8,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,646. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.61. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $129.12 and a one year high of $248.09.

