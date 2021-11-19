Windsor Group LTD Sells 2,427 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Windsor Group LTD lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13,323.1% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,016,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971,962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 82.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,787,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,987 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,992 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,170,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $948,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,067,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,485 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.25. The stock had a trading volume of 21,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,635. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $115.12 and a 52 week high of $118.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

