Wing Finance (WING) Price Hits $19.29 on Major Exchanges

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. Wing Finance has a total market capitalization of $40.66 million and $3.46 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.29 or 0.00032968 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00070458 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00071870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00092356 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,257.16 or 0.07276110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,479.75 or 0.99950478 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,232,685 coins and its circulating supply is 2,107,685 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

