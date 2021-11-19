Wings Market Cap Hits $3.48 Million (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Wings coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wings has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Wings has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $170.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00049267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.61 or 0.00227195 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00090434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official website is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

