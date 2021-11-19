WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Shares Down 0.2%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) shares dropped 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.09 and last traded at $38.10. Approximately 347,556 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,103,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.16.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.72.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSOE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 358.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 475.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 479.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.