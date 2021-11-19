WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Stake Lessened by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,325,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,249 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.89% of WisdomTree Investments worth $8,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WETF. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the second quarter worth $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 259.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WETF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $59,041.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $33,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.94 million, a P/E ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.77. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $7.38.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.65 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

WisdomTree Investments Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

