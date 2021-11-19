WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Sees Large Volume Increase

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 32,053 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 984,984 shares.The stock last traded at $6.65 and had previously closed at $6.69.

Several analysts have commented on WETF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

The firm has a market capitalization of $963.68 million, a PE ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. WisdomTree Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $59,041.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $33,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 12.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 15.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 12.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 8.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

