Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $101.50

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $101.50 and traded as high as $112.10. Wolters Kluwer shares last traded at $112.10, with a volume of 255 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.50.

About Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF)

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

