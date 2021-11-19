Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Increased to $345.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $315.00 to $345.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WDAY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.50.

WDAY opened at $299.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,661.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.94. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $204.86 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Workday will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,471,990.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $159,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 604,251 shares of company stock worth $158,419,305. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Workday by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 874,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,610,000 after acquiring an additional 28,923 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Workday by 2.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 254,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 3.9% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 224,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Workday by 28.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

