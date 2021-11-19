Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $360.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $310.00 to $360.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WDAY. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $299.09 on Friday. Workday has a 52-week low of $204.86 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,661.52, a P/E/G ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $274.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total value of $1,596,449.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 604,251 shares of company stock worth $158,419,305. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Workday by 523.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after acquiring an additional 79,378 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 23.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 2.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 205,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 12.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Workday during the second quarter valued at about $2,339,000. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

