Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $360.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Workday from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.50.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY opened at $299.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,661.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $204.86 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 274,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $75,008,412.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $159,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305 over the last 90 days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Workday by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.