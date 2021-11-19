Wownero Market Cap Reaches $10.23 Million (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. During the last week, Wownero has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular exchanges. Wownero has a total market cap of $10.23 million and approximately $23,207.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00071677 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00049320 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

