WOWswap Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.48 Million (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 19th. One WOWswap coin can now be bought for approximately $9.76 or 0.00016893 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, WOWswap has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $4.48 million and approximately $224,162.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00071917 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00072385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00093433 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,259.20 or 0.07339392 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,204.76 or 1.00297610 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,663 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

