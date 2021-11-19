Wrapped Bitcoin Price Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $57,332.77 or 0.99262156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion and approximately $376.61 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 245,380 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

