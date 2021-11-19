Wrapped NXM Price Up 25% This Week (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. In the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be purchased for $88.04 or 0.00150412 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $147.64 million and approximately $13.01 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped NXM alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00048151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.25 or 0.00222515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00090344 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006903 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Coin Profile

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.