Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Tops 24 Hour Volume of $886.00 (WVG0)

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2021

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $232,912.73 and approximately $886.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for about $685.04 or 0.01184222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000975 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00049063 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.
  • Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.22 or 0.00226837 BTC.
  • Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00007390 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00090565 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) is a coin. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 340 coins. The official website for Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

