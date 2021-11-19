WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on WSPOF shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$168.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WSPOF opened at $140.80 on Friday. WSP Global has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $149.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.67.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

