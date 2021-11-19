Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.86.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XEL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 698.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $64.33 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $72.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.10 and a 200-day moving average of $67.38. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.33.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

