Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Stock Price Down 5%

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) shares dropped 5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.71 and last traded at $16.79. Approximately 2,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 555,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.67.

XHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 161,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

