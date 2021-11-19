Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) Shares Down 8.5%

Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO)’s share price dropped 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.22 and last traded at $22.22. Approximately 118 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 138,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.29.

XLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Xilio Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Springs Capital Managemen acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

