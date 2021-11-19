Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.88

Shares of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.88 and traded as low as $25.76. Yamaha Motor shares last traded at $26.63, with a volume of 560 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yamaha Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Yamaha Motor alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engines, and transportation equipment. It operates through the following segments Land Mobility, Marine Products, Robotics, Financial Services, and Others. The Land Mobility segment offers motorcycle and parts, four-wheel buggies, snowmobiles, and electrically assisted bicycles.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.