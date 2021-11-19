YENTEN (YTN) Hits Market Capitalization of $93,250.82

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. During the last week, YENTEN has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YENTEN has a total market cap of $93,250.82 and approximately $24.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YENTEN Profile

YTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

