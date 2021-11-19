Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.89

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.89 and last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 28860 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

Several research firms have commented on YEXT. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.92.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Yext news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $48,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 7,650 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $93,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,967 shares of company stock worth $1,029,265 over the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the second quarter valued at about $1,100,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Yext by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,585,000 after purchasing an additional 115,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Yext by 6.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,771,000 after purchasing an additional 111,083 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Yext by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,599 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Yext by 5.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

