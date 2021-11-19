Yield Protocol Price Hits $0.0445 on Top Exchanges (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $52,390.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0445 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00047974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.67 or 0.00222134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00090473 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Yield Protocol

Yield Protocol (CRYPTO:YIELD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

