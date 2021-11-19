YooShi Hits Market Cap of $621.60 Million (YOOSHI)

YooShi (CURRENCY:YOOSHI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. YooShi has a market cap of $621.60 million and approximately $16.88 million worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YooShi has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. One YooShi coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00070928 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00072454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00092325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,306.03 or 0.07316461 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,480.48 or 0.99365397 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About YooShi

YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official

