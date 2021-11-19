YOU COIN One Day Trading Volume Reaches $173,857.00 (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 19th. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $173,857.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

About YOU COIN

YOU is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

