YOYOW Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.08 Million (YOYOW)

YOYOW (CURRENCY:YOYOW) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 19th. One YOYOW coin can currently be bought for $0.0445 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YOYOW has traded 65% higher against the US dollar. YOYOW has a total market capitalization of $22.57 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of YOYOW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00048531 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.85 or 0.00221540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00090400 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

YOYOW Profile

YOYOW (CRYPTO:YOYOW) is a coin. Its launch date was August 26th, 2017. YOYOW’s total supply is 1,054,360,179 coins and its circulating supply is 506,560,709 coins. The official website for YOYOW is yoyow.org . YOYOW’s official Twitter account is @InfoYoyow and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YOYOW is a Graphene based DAC for User Generated Content(UGC), focusing on the Chinese market at the first stage. The YOYOW coin is an asset issued on the BTS blockchain. “

Buying and Selling YOYOW

