YUSRA (YUSRA) 1-Day Volume Hits $30,704.00

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. In the last seven days, YUSRA has traded up 37.2% against the U.S. dollar. One YUSRA coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges. YUSRA has a total market cap of $4.38 million and approximately $30,704.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YUSRA alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00071016 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00071999 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.82 or 0.00092625 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,260.04 or 0.07331113 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,935.28 or 0.99700880 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

YUSRA Coin Profile

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. YUSRA’s official Twitter account is @YusraGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YUSRA is yusra.global . The Reddit community for YUSRA is https://reddit.com/r/Yusra_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSRA GLOBAL is a cryptocurrency created on the basis of Waves platform and has its own development of PoS mining to confirm transactions in the YUSRA network. “

YUSRA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSRA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSRA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YUSRA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YUSRA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YUSRA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.