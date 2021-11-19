Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.45

Shares of Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.45 and last traded at $14.41, with a volume of 12993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.

YAHOY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Z from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Z from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average of $11.24.

Z Holdings Corp. engages in the management of group companies and related operations. It operates through the following segments: Media and Commerce. The Media segment covers the advertisement related services that include search linked advertisement and display advertisement. The Commerce segment handles the commerce related services in Yahoo Auction!, Yahoo! Shopping, ASKUL Corp., and Yahoo! Premium.

