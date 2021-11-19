Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) to Announce -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.32). Aquestive Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aquestive Therapeutics.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AQST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

NASDAQ AQST traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,311. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $239.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 3.51. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $8.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 86,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,197 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. 40.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.